Tata to start manufacturing iPhones in India, plans to acquire Wistron Karnataka factory

It seems that Tata Group will soon start manufacturing iPhones in India because the company is almost all set to acquire a major plant in the southern part of the country. The company wants to take over Wistron's iPhone Karnataka factory and it has been in talks with this Taiwanese company for months now. It has now come to light that Tata Group will complete the deal by the end of March, the people who are familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

If Tata Group successfully acquires this factory, then this would be India's first home-grown iPhone manufacturer. This will likely give a big boost to the government's ambition of making India an electronic manufacturing hub.

The cited source is claiming that both companies have been discussing the deal and it has come down to Tata taking over the majority of joint venture. So, the Tata Group will reportedly oversee the main operation with the help of Wistron, according to the people familiar with the matter. Since the companies haven't made this public, they are not officially acknowledging whether Tata is acquiring one of the major iPhone factories.

"I am not directly involved in that, but it should be really good for India because this is going to create an opportunity in India to manufacture electronics and microelectronics," N Ganapathy Subramaniam, operating chief at Tata Consultancy Services told Bloomberg in an interview.

If Tata manufactures the iPhone in India, then there are chances that the device could be made available in the country at a much cheaper price. Currently, some iPhones are assembled in India, but not manufactured. So, this would create a major difference and offer Indians a better deal.

