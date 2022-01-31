TCL 305 with Android 11 (Go Edition) launched, price starts at roughly Rs 17,000

TCL 305 smartphone has been launched by a popular electronics brand. sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with 450 nits of peak brightness. It has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (PPI) and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is available for 205 Euros (approx. Rs. 17,000). The official website mentions that TCL's latest smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue and Space Gray colour options.

TCL 305 features a teardrop notch display which includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The rear side of the device has a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone supports photography modes such as bokeh, panorama, HDR, and 30fps 1080p video capture. The rear shell of the device has a fingerprint scanner. The TCL 305 also supports face unlock and there's a capacitive fingerprint scanner too.

The dual SIM TCL 305 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box with TCL's own UI on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The affordable smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8300 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

The TCL 305 offers up to 64GB of built-in storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512 GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include A-GPS, GPS, BDS, Glonass, Galileo, accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, and compass.

The smartphone has been launched in Italy and is expected to be available in other markets in the coming months. The TCL 305 is said to last up to two days on a single charge. It measures 165.2×75.5×8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.