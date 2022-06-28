TCL launches Mini LED TV 4K with 144Hz refresh rate,Gaming QLED 4K TV and 4K HDR Google TV in India

TCL has launched an interesting line-up of smart TVs in India. The electronics company has lifted the veil off a new series of Smart TVs which includes the C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV and TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV. The new range of smart TVs come with a lot of firsts such as the support for 144Hz variable refresh rate, which is the highest ever seen on a TV, as well as support for IMAX Enhanced. TCL is also offering its TVs at highly competitive prices.

Talking about the new launch, Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said,"Since its inception, TCL has strived to offer world-class technology that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. The idea is to make the TV screens larger and provide an experience larger than life. The latest additions to TCL's award-winning portfolio are the epitome of smart, innovative, and sophisticated TV models. We are looking forward to making revolutionary advancements in the TV industry and hope to add more consumers to our bandwagon."

TCL Mini LED TV 4K, Gaming QLED 4K TV and 4K HDR Google TV: Price in India

The TCL C835 Mini LED TV 4K is offered in three sizes including the 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The 55-inch Mini LED TV 4K has been launched at a starting price of Rs 119,990, the 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 159,990, and the 75-inch TV is priced at Rs 229,990.

TCL C635, which is focused on gaming, is offered in sizes including the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 44,990, the 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 54,990, the 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 64,990, the 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 85,990 and the 75-inch 149,990 respectively. The TCL X635 series is also the most practical among the lot. It is the Smart TV you could consider buying for your home. However, if you are looking for cheaper options, you can consider the 4K HDR Google TV.

The relatively cheaper TCL P735 series is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. They are available at Rs 35,990, Rs 41,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively.

TCL Mini LED TV 4K, Gaming QLED 4K TV and 4K HDR Google TV: Specifications

The TCL Mini LED TV 4K includes all the high-end features you can get in a Smart TV. The TCL Mini LED TV 4K series includes features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1. The Smart TV supports over one billion colors powered by QLED technology.

The Gaming QLED 4K TV comes wwith Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). This particular device also has unparalleled game master technology, making gaming more immersive, smooth, and true-to-life. TCL C635 also has a powerful processor that ensures that even the most high-definition and globally superior games function without any hiccup.