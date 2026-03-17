TCS launches AI platform powered by Nvidia to speed enterprise adoption

Tata Consultancy Services on 17 March said it has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, developed with Nvidia, aimed at helping enterprises move faster from AI pilots to large-scale deployment.

The platform, called Rapid Outcome AI, is designed to support industries including manufacturing, telecom, banking, retail and life sciences by enabling companies to run AI applications at scale.

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“AI is transforming how enterprises operate across industries, from manufacturing and telecom to banking and retail,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at Nvidia.

“The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack Nvidia AI platform alongside TCS’ deep industry expertise, enables organisations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes,” he added.

The platform uses Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI software stack to help companies automate decisions, improve operational visibility and reduce manual work.

Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer at TCS, said the offering combines industry knowledge with advanced AI infrastructure.

“TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers,” Kapur said.

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“The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience, driving AI at scale. We are excited about the scale of impact this creates, and the value we deliver together,” he added.

TCS said the platform includes tools for predictive analytics, generative AI, computer vision and so-called “agentic” and physical AI systems tailored to specific industries.

It also uses Nvidia technologies such as Omniverse for digital twin simulations and Metropolis for vision-based AI agents to monitor operations in real time across factories, warehouses and telecom networks.

The companies said they would jointly take the platform to market through TCS’ dedicated Nvidia business unit, targeting global enterprises looking to deploy AI across operations.