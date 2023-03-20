TCS new CEO K Krithivasan says moving to Mumbai from home city Chennai is more difficult than becoming TCS CEO

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan made a lot of headlines when he announced his resignation after spending over two decades at the company. After the announcement, K Krithivasan was named as the company's new CEO Designate recently. Being at the helm of a company with such a strong legacy brings its own share of challenges. However, for K Krithivasan, there is a greater challenge that is in store - that of shifting to Mumbai from his home city, Chennai.

In an interaction with the media, K Krithivasan said that leaving his hometown and shifting to Mumbai is more difficult than becoming the CEO of TCS.

As per a Business Today report, K Krithivasan was asked if moving to Mumbai was a bigger challenge than becoming the CEO of TCS. Responding to the question, he said, "Moving to Mumbai. Leaving Chennai is a tough decision. People who are in the call should know."

TCS' former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan put forward his resignation from the company a few days back. He had a 22-year-long stint and the company and had assumed his role as its CEO in 2017. After Gopinathan's resignation, TCS announced K Krithivasan as the CEO designate.

While announcing the new CEO designate, TCS said in an exchange filing, "The Board has nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director and CEO in the next financial year."

Meanwhile, TCS' former CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan will be staying at the company till September this year.

About K Krithivasan

K Krithivasan joined TCS back in 1989 and has been involved in various roles at the company ranging from delivery and relationship management to sales portfolios. Krithivasan also serves as a board member for TCS Iberoamerica and TCS Ireland, as well as the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

Krithivasan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and also has a Master's Degree from IIT Kanpur in Industrial and Management Engineering. Before being announced as the CEO, Krithivasan was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS.

After the announcement of his appointment as TCS' new CEO, he told the media, "I don't expect to see a great strategy change or organisational change coming in the immediate future."