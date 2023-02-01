Tech layoffs 2023: January was the worst month for job cuts, over 1 lakh techies sacked

Mass tech layoffs continued in January 2023 and are expected to persist throughout Q1 2023. A tech layoff tracker, Trueup.io, reported that approximately 106,950 employees across the tech industry lost their jobs in January 2023, making it worse than the combined job losses in November and December 2023 (50,573 workers and 40,368 employees, respectively). The website also offers a breakdown of the most impacted tech sectors, in addition to a review of individual companies based on Glassdoor ratings. Users can further get a rough estimate of the total employees at a company, its valuation, and layoff-related news with the source of data (or news articles).

The layoff tracker shows that tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce sacked the maximum number of workers globally last month. Amazon laid off 18,000 employees, while Google sacked roughly 12,000 staff. Microsoft and Salesforce laid off 10,000 and 7,000, respectively, in January 2023.

The website also tracks the performance of some India-based tech firms, and we can see that it has data on Swiggy, ShareChat, and Dunzo. Indian food delivery platform Swiggy laid off nearly 380 workers on January 20, and Google-backed ShareChat cut 20 per cent of its workforce around the same time. A few days earlier, Dunzo announced its decision to fire around 3 per cent of its workforce.

The website also points out that the global mass layoffs in the tech industry began in November with Twitter. This began after Elon Musk formally bought the social media company at the end of October.

However, several tech giants have already shown signs of a slowdown in the run-up to mass tech layoffs. In early 2022, Google and several tech firms announced plans to freeze hiring. Prominent CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg even told employees that there are several employees at his firm Meta who do not deserve to be there.

Why are tech companies laying off so many employees?

While announcing layoffs, almost all tech companies blamed overhiring during the first two years of the COVID-19 outbreak along with global macroeconomic conditions. However, the decision to fire workers may perplex some readers as most of these companies are not facing bankruptcy.

The Verge, quoting an expert, states that investors are being cautious right now. The report points out, "The theory behind layoffs is that they save the company money, even though there's an initial expenditure of millions or billions of dollars in severance. The idea is, with fewer salaries, the company's costs are lower on an ongoing basis."

Another expert highlights that tech companies are "copying each other." Interestingly, amid mass layoffs across companies, Apple is the only company to announce major layoffs. A report recently claimed that Apple has been very cautious with its hiring and the company added fewer employees in the last two years.