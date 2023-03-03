Tech Mahindra CEO feels ChatGPT-like AI tools will not take away human jobs, but create more roles

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bing AI continue to get more popular, but some fear that human jobs are at risk. However, some Indian senior executives believe generative AI that can review computer codes, solve arithmetic problems, and even write news articles will help with job creation rather than pose a threat. On the sidelines of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 in Barcelona, CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, told Business Today Tech that he's happy with such tech developments, adding that ChatGPT-like tools have the potential to create more job opportunities in the future.

Gurnani further told the publication that the use cases of generative AI are still being defined. He said, "I am so happy about the generative AI. To me, it did not take away jobs. It created jobs. Technology is the heart of everything."

The CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra also spoke about the current state of the tech industry, especially in the west, where many companies are mass laying off employees owing to the macroeconomic conditions. He believes that it is not the "tech winter" and "opportunities are just opening." Gurnani adds, "The opportunities are just opening. The US has always been that capitalistic society where you turn the tap and you turn off the tap."

The report suggests that Gurnani is bullish about ChatGPT-like AI tech, and human jobs, for now, are safe.

This comes just days after Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy said that ChatGPT and Bing AI-like generative AI tech would not replace human beings. He said, "I think there is a mistaken belief that artificial intelligence will replace human beings, human beings will not allow artificial intelligence to replace them."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lead HR Milind Lakkad reiterated the same in an interview with PTI and said that generative AI would be a co-worker. Lakkad believes ChatGPT-like tools are a "good thing to happen for the future," adding that such tools "will be collaboration rather than replacement."

Notably, Tech Mahindra and Infosys have not clarified whether the companies are using generative AI for work. On the sidelines of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, Murthy said he has used ChatGPT. However, TCS HR Lakkad says the company is using "such inputs in some pockets," adding that a lot of the work will happen in the next two years.

On the other hand, some companies are replacing human jobs with AI already. Media firm BuzzFeed Media is using ChatGPT to generate specific content for the site, including quizzes. Earlier this week, the Verge reported that tech-focused website CNET is laying off workers and using AI to generate some content.