Tech Mahindra CEO supports moonlighting, says no problem with employees taking up second job

It appears that the debate on moonlighting in the IT sector is not ending anytime soon. The idea of taking up a side job after finishing 9-5 work is allowing employees to earn extra but the industry leaders are holding different thoughts on the idea.

Recently, Wipro Ceo Rishad Premji expressed his disapproval of the idea of moonlighting. Later N Ganapathy Subramaniam also raised his disapproval on the subject and called it 'ethical issue' in the corporate sector.

Favouring the concept of moonlighting, C P Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra shared that he might think about it for his employees. In an interview with Business Today at India @ 100 Economy Summit on Friday, he gave his nod to employees being allowed to take extra work and said that he might make moonlighting a policy in his company if he is given a chance, but the workers should be open about it.

"If you go by my word if someone is meeting the efficiency and productivity norms, and he wants to make some extra money as long as he is not committing fraud, he is not doing something against the values and ethics of his company, I have no problem. I would like to make it a policy. So, if you want to do it, cheers to that, but be open about it," he added.

On the contrary, Wipro CEO Rishad Premji recently voiced his displeasure on the concept of moonlighting and said, "There is a lot of chatter about moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple."

TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam also voiced his opinion and called it an ethical issue. "Moonlighting is an ethical issue, we need to inculcate the ethics and (the idea of) being right and if we make something like this for short-term gains, in the long-term we will lose out."

Talking about the Indian industry norms, most companies forbid their employees to take up any other work while they are working with the organization. They restrict them from side projects or freelance work. The companies even cite a clause in their employment letter that clearly mentions that they cannot take any secondary job. If an employee is caught against it then the company either terminates or takes strict legal actions against it.

Many companies, however, are now showing interest in the idea of moonlighting and are up for flexible working norms. Companies like Swiggy have adopted the "industry first policy", allowing their employees to take up side jobs or secondary jobs.