Tech Mahindra CEO supports moonlighting, wants employees to take permission before taking side job

The debate around moonlighting seems never ending. Several tech companies like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys, among others, have been debating about side gigs for the past several weeks. Adding to the debate, Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani now comments on the matter. Gurnani comes out in support of moonlighting.

The Tech Mahindra CEO and MD Gurnani says he supports side gigs. He says that the confidence in supporting moonlighting comes because Tech Mahindra is a digital company and not a legacy firm. "Between legacy and digital, we are a digital company. But of course, our, intent is always with boundaries and that does not change," Gurnani said.

As per a report coming from Livemint, the Tech Mahindra CEO believes that employees should not hide if they are taking up a side job. Gurnani also highlights that if employees get into moonlighting without the prior permission then a 'no tolerance' policy should follow.

"I am happy, if somebody is productive, is complying with all brand guidance, values, customer relationship guidance, and wants to do another job, we are fine. Just take permission and tell us what you are working on," Gurnani added.

While Tech Mahindra supports moonlighting, companies like Wipro and Infosys fired employees involved in moonlighting. Just a month ago, Wipro fired around 300 employees for moonlighting. Wipro CEO Rishad Premji said that moonlighting is "cheating - plain and simple".

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh also said that the company fired employees taking up side jobs in the last 12 months. Commenting on the matter, TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that moonlighting is an ethical issue.

Right after laying off employees for moonlighting, Infosys CEO said that the company is "developing more comprehensive policies for that while ensuring contractual and confidentiality committed are fully respected." The company is setting up a program called Accelerate wherein employees can take up other gigs apart from their primary work.