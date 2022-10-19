Tech Mahindra says it is aiming to hire 3,000 engineers to fill up fresh IT vacancies 

Tech Mahindra will be hiring 3,000 engineers in Gujarat in the next five years. The IT giant also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat under its IT & ITeS policy on Tuesday to expand its operations around the state and provide employment in the coming years.

The news of promised hiring is likely to be welcomed by IT professionals and engineers who seem to be battling an adverse job market in the last few months. Due to a perceived slowdown and possible economic downturn, a number of IT companies in the recent months have either put a freeze on fresh hiring or have curtailed their hiring plans significantly.

At the same time, a number of startups have announced lay-offs as they face the prospect of a tight money market where raising fresh capital is likely to be more difficult.

"This MoU (with Guajarati government) will not only help us capitalize on the opportunity created by the government to further the development in the state, but it will also enable us to generate employment for local talent," said CP Gurnani, CEO Tech Mahindra.

The IT sector, otherwise, is going through a rough phase as far as jobs are concerned. Just a few days ago staffing and research firm Xpheno said in a report that number of active jobs in IT sector in India had fallen to 210,000 in September compared to 260,000 in August. Mint quoted Xpheno saying that the "active job volume (had) hit a 17-month low of 70,000 in September, a 36 per cent decline from a year earlier."

Xpheno's report also noted that in September "IT services and software service sectors registered drops by 13 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively."

At the same time, "A drop of 35 per cent was recorded by internet-enabled services and startups, which closed with 13,000 openings, as against 20,000 in August 2022."

The report quoted Anil Ethanur, co-founder of Xpheno, saying that this was a correction for over-hiring in the last one year. "The IT sector over-hired during the buoyancy since last year. The current dynamics of hiring action are clear indicators of a correction in a previously overheated job market," he said.