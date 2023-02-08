Tech titans clash! Google’s Bard vs Microsoft’s ChatGPT, which one is better?

It seems like OpenAI's ChatGPT’s days of monopolising the AI chatbot markets are coming to an end. Sundar Pichai announced the launch of Google’s AI chatbot on Tuesday, and it’s called Bard.

So, what is Bard, and what are its features and limitations? If you are wondering how it compares one-on-one with ChatGPT, Tech Today has the answers here for you.

Google's Googly- Bard

Bard is a Google conversational AI. Apparently, the Google team had been working to develop this for over six years. Simply put, Google’s pitch is that it puts the breadth of the world’s knowledge before you in a conversational form.

Bard vs ChatGPT

All right, that is fair enough, but how does it fair one-on-one with ChatGPT?

While Bard works on the LaMDA language model; ChatGPT works on GPT3. Language models use probability and statistics to train AI chatbots. A key difference lies where the two chatbots derive their information from

While ChatGPT draws its information from the data it has been trained on, Bard draws its information right from the Internet.

This means, when we compare both chatbots based on the timeline of the cutoff of their knowledge, Google’s Bard takes a leap as ChatGPT’s training was limited to data generated until 2021. In the case of Google’s Bard, the information on the internet updates in real-time.

Now, when we talk about access, the basic version of ChatGPT is available for everyone to use, while Bard has limited access so far.

Finally, talking about limitations, both the chatbots have their own shortcomings.

While the data that ChatGPT has trained on has its own inherent biases, drawing answers from the internet might not be the solution to the same since the internet lacks censorship and has its own share of misinformation.

Bard vs ChatGPT, designed by Pragati Shrivastava

Conclusion

So in conclusion, be it Google’s Bard or Microsoft’s ChatGPT, although extremely exciting, both platforms need to be handled sensitively since this is a realm of technology that could have far-reaching consequences.

That is our take on the Bard vs ChatGPT debate, what do you think, do let us know on our social media handles.