Tech Today Exclusive: Mitch Evans on his preparation for Formula E and experience in India

The following excerpts are from an exclusive conversation between New Zealand professional racing driver Mitch Evans who is in India to race at the first-ever Formula E, representing Jaguar TCS team. He spoke to Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi. Here's how it went.

Aayush: It's good to have you with us here in Hyderabad, Mitch!

Mitch: Glad to be here and Hyderabad is putting on good weather for us...I am seeing the track for the first and hopefully, it will be finished. It looks amazing so far.

Aayush: The last time we met, we were in London and of course in different weather conditions but it's nearly 35 degrees celsius here in Hyderabad, and you wouldn't be dressed breezily. So, in your suit and gear - what's that experience going to be like? Daunting?

Mitch: Yes and no actually. So we are used to the cars and gear that come with them. But yeah, once we get our race kit on which has fire protection layers it tends to get hot but yeah it's part of the game. Obviously, just getting people conscious about hydration and making sure we are fresh for the race and we are trained for this.

Aayush: How different is the actual track experience from the simulators?

Mitch: The correlation is pretty good. Even though the, you know, the track guys create the track models for the center, they or we have never been here. So, it's pretty impressive to see how close-ups are prepared, especially in new tracks.

