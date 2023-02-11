Tech Today Exclusive: ‘Racing electric cars is like using smartphones’ explains James Barclay

In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay drew a parallel between racing electric cars and operating smartphones while explaining the hurdles team is facing in India's Hyderabad with respect ambience and high temperatures.

"We expect a 35-degree celsius ambient temperature which is on the higher level. The thing with racing cars is like how when we overcharge and overuse mobile phones, it shuts down because of heat. But we can't do that at the track. At the circuit we have to keep going and operate in the optimal thermal window, Barclay said.

He also explained that during the design of the car, a special focus is on the thermal performance of the cars that effectively cool down the burning hot engine without having to stop or slow down the car.

The more a car is run, the more a limit gets pushed, he further explained.

He also explained the strategy for this round. "We have a scheme in place and both our teams - factory and customer are really fast and we have a good package. The only goal this weekend is to continue scoring points because that's the key to win a championship and that's the way to be on the podium."

The India Connect

"Hyderabad is a home race for us as we love the Tata group. With TCS as the title sponsor it is a very important game for us. The support that we have received here has been incredible," he further added.

