Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition launched in India with colour changing rear design

Tecno has released Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India. The new special edition phone sports company's first colour-changing rear design with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology.

The rear side of the smartphone features a unique paint that pays tribute to Pier Mondrian, a well-known Dutch painter and art theorist. When the device's back side is exposed to sunshine, it changes the colour of the device's back panel from white to blue. The company has named the phone's colour-changing feature "Sunlight Drawing".

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a 6.8-inch display, is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and has a 128GB UFS 2.2 storage support. The online pre-booking of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will go live on Amazon on September 22. During the sale, customers will be able to get a special discount of 10 per cent on SBI cards.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition price in India

As for the pricing, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with up to 512GB expandable memory. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Camon 19 Pro special edition features a 64-megapixel primary RGBW + (G+P) sensor with OIS. It packs a 50-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro unit. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.