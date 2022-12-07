Tecno launches a 5G smartphone under Rs 12,000 in India, here are the details

Tecno Mobile has launched a budget 5G smartphone under its POVA series in India. Priced at just Rs 11,999, the newly launched Tecno POVA 4 is designed for users who want storage and performance without spending a lot.

The company says that the 5G smartphone is especially designed for gamers and young consumers who want long battery life, enough storage and a good camera to surf and save. The Tecno POVA 4 boasts several features including -- a 6nm Helio G99 processor, up with 13GB RAM (including virtual RAM support) and 6000mAh battery and an in-built dual gaming engine encompassing Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite and the Panther Engine.

Tecno POVA 4 price in India

The Tecno POVA 4 has been launched at Rs 11,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone comes in three colour options- Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey, Magma Orange. The smartphone will be available for purchase from December 13 on Amazon and JioMart.

Tecno POVA 4 specifications

Tecno POVA 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 720x1640 resolution with 20.5:9 screen aspect ratio. On the software front, the smartphone runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12 and is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with an in-built gaming engine encompassed with Panther Game Engine 2.0 and HyperEngine 2.0 lite.

Tecno POVA 4 is packed with 8GB of RAM and 5GB virtual RAM support. On the storage front, the smartphone comes with 128GB storage that can be expanded to up to 2TB dedicated expandable storage. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh with 18W flash charging and 10W reverse charge support.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel dual with 2K support and up to 10X zoom and many other features. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera with the 2K video support.