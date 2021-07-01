Tecno launches affordable smartphone Spark Go 2021, price starts at Rs 6699

Tecno, the smartphone brand, on Thursday announced the launch of the Spark Go 2021, an upgraded version of last year's device 'Spark Go 2020'. The product is aimed to cater to the needs of customers looking for premium features at an affordable price. Spark Go 2021 flaunts category features such as an 8MP selfie camera with 13MP AI dual rear camera for an enhanced photography experience, a 5000 mAh battery and 6.52 inch display. The device features a unique audio-sharing feature that enables users to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers.

The smartphone comes with a brand promise of free 100 day's 1-time screen replacement and 12-month warranty. The Spark Go 2021 is available in three color variants Horizon Orange, Maldives Blue and Galaxy Blue in the storage capacity of 2GB+32GB. The Spark Go 2021 will be available for sale on Amazon ( shorturl.at/bquJO ) from July 7 2021 from 12 noon onwards at a launch price of Rs 6,699 for limited stock only. After this Spark Go 2021 will be priced at Rs 7299.

Tecno notes that the 5000 mAh battery on Spark Go 2021 will help for uninterrupted, daily robust usage with a standby time of 36 days on a single charge. The battery further supports calling time of 27 hours, web browsing of 19 hours, video playback of 21 hours, game playing of 14 hours and music playback of 145 hours. The Spark Go 2021 sports a 6.52" HD+ Dot Notch Display with a 89.7 per cent body to screen ratio, 480 nits brightness, 720 x 1600 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, for an immersive viewing experience.



Coming to the display of the smartphone, the Spark Go features an elegant design, glossy finish and 2.5 D glass that provides for a comfortable and firm grip in the hand, adding a premium look to the smartphone.

Further, the Spark Go 2021 is equipped with a 13 MP AI Dual Rear Camera with an F1.8 aperture, 4X zoom and dual flashlight for capturing professional-grade photographs in low-lit environments. It also has 18 AI Auto scene detection modes such as HDR, Night Portrait, Backlight Portrait and AI-powered Background Bokeh Effect. The selfie camera on the Tecno Spark Go 2021 comprises an 8MP AI front camera with an aperture of F2.0. The adjustable brightness on the micro slit front flash captures the perfect, clear selfies in low light. The selfie camera also supports AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and Wide Selfie Mode for capturing the perfect group selfie. The Spark Go 2021 comes with an in-built Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user.



Commenting on the launch, CEO of TRANSSION India, Arijeet Talapatra said, "TECNO's achievement of 10 Million happy customers is an attestation of our popularity among category consumers across the country. We know we have delivered the right products and met the right demand requirements. SPARK series has played a pivotal role in changing the trend in sub-8K smartphones with its strong play in the battery, display and camera departments at an unmatched price point. We are confident that SPARK Go 2021, will continue SPARK series' stellar run and will keep this momentum going. As per Counterpoint reports, on the back of SPARK series success, TECNO has consolidated its position among the elite 'Top 5 smartphone brands' club in the Rs 5,000-10,000 category."