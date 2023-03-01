Tecno launches Phantom V foldable phone in India at lower prices than Samsung Galaxy Fold 4

Tecno has announced its first foldable phone and calls it Phantom V. The device has more or less the same premium features as Samsung's Galaxy foldables, but it is available at a much lower price compared to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. Though, the Tecno phone offers a different flagship chip and support for faster charging speed as well as battery.

It seems that we will have a lot of foldable phone options by next year, considering several smartphone companies have plans to launch one in the coming months. OnePlus has confirmed that its foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2023.

Google is also rumoured to launch one later this year. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have already entered the foldable phone market, which is currently being dominated by Samsung. But, it seems that Samsung will have to consider offering foldable phones at a slightly lower price if it doesn't want to lose out on the market share. The competition is getting stiff and if the brand wants to survive, then it will have to keep the price a little aggressive to attract more customers and kill rivals.

The Tecno Phantom V foldable phone comes with a starting price of Rs 89,999 in India. For your reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is selling in India for Rs 1,54,999. There is a huge price gap between the two phones, but it remains to be seen whether Tecno is able to deliver the same level of experience that a user is getting with Samsung's foldable phones. We will be able to comment more on this when we experience the device.

Tecno Phantom V Fold: Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch LTPO outer AMOLED display. This one is an FHD+ panel, unlike the Samsung device. There is a 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display with 2296 X 2000 pixels resolution. The device can automatically switch between 10Hz to 120Hz based on the content seen on screen.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ flagship chipset. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is not the latest storage version and seen on last year's flagship phones.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x portrait camera. One will see a 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front when the device is unfolded. The foldable phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as stereo speakers. The company claims that its foldable phone has an aerospace-grade innovative drop-shaped hinge that has a fixed-axis rotate and slide tech and a reverse snap structure, which Tecno says will offer smooth folding and crease-free experience.