Tecno launches Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery in India at Rs 8,499

Tecno Pop 5 Pro has been launched in India today. The newly launched Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the latest addition to Tecno's affordable range of Pop series smartphones in the country. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro will be the successor to the Tecno Pop 5 LTE that was launched in India on January 12.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said, 'At TECNO, our vision is to democratize industry leading premium technology by offering them at competitive price points. Being a consumer centric brand, our endeavor is to build technology that resonates with the needs, wants, demands, and aspirations of the young and vibrant India."

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro has a 6.52 HD+ dot-notch HD+ display with a 269 PPI Pixel Density. It has a peak brightness of 480 nits and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB through an SD card.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary AI lens and the handset offers AI portrait mode, HDR mode and supports filters. On the front of the smartphone is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and front-facing flash.

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro has a glossy finish with a visual light reflection pattern. The Pop 5 Pro is IPX2 Splash Resistant and supports 14 regional languages.

The smartphone also comes with HiOS specific features including Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Dark themes, Peek Proof, Voice Charger, and Anti-Theft alarm, according to Tecno.

In related news, The Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched on January 12. It is priced at Rs 6299 in India. It comes with a 6.52 inch HD+ display with 480 nits brightness and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The device is equipped with the Helio A25 chipset and paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Teno Pop 5 has a dual rear camera setup including an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. There's a 5-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. Besides this, Tecno Pop 5 has a 5000mAh battery, IPX2 splash resistance, and support for 4G. The Tecno Pop 5 runs HiOS 7.6 on top of Android 11.