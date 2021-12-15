TECNO launches the all-new SPARK 8T

Tecno Spark 8T has been launched today in India and it is available for purchase via Amazon. This comes in after the brand recently took to Twitter to hint at the imminent India launch of the device. The Amazon landing page that has gone live for the Tecno Spark 8T also confirms the design and the hardware details.

Highlights of the Tecno Spark 8T include a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 50MP dual-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The all-new Spark 8T is priced at an aggressive Rs. 8,999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with 500 nits of maximum brightness and a pixel density of 401ppi. The smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Cocoa Gold, and Iris Purple colours options.

Tecno announced the upcoming launch on Twitter.

The smartphone is powered by an Helio G85 SoC from MediaTek which is an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It draws power from an onboard 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Tecno Spark 8T gets a claimed 38 days standby time and up to 11 hours of playback time.

On the optics front, the Tecno Spark 8T gets a 50 megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera and there will be a secondary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera will get autofocus, LED flash and is likely to use some form of AI to aid image quality. The front camera unit is an 8 megapixel (f/2.0) sensor.

It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Also, Tecno launched Tecno Spark 8 in India recently at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.