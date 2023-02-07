Tecno Phantom V Fold finally gets a launch date, likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Tecno has been inching towards building a premium smartphone profile after sticking to budget and mid-range phones for a while. After unveiling two premium phones under the Phantom X series– the Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro– the smartphone company is now all set to unveil its first foldable phone. Dubbed Phantom V Fold, the Tecno device will be launched at the Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled to kickstart on February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. Tecno's foldable phone will be armed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which the company claims has scored over a billion points on the Antutu benchmarking test.

"We are delighted to be marking another exciting and important milestone together with MediaTek with the launch of the PHANTOM V Fold. In developing the world's first left-right foldable smartphone to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, we are underlining our firm belief in the ability of this partnership to continue delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers around the world." said Jack Guo, General Manager of Tecno. The launch page of the Tecno Phantom V Fold has already gone live on the MWC 2023 website.

Tecno, so kept the design of the smartphone as well as the key specs under wraps, but tipster Paras Guglani had previously shared the leaked images of the upcoming phone on Twitter. The images show diagonally placed camera sensors at the rear along with a secondary display at the rear. The tipster also added that the phone will be launched in India soon.

Tecno in its blog has claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor is optimized for large-screen design. The company further added that the processor will tackle the battery drain issue often faced by foldable phone users pretty well. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ ensures remarkable performance with lower power consumption thanks to its advanced 4nm manufacturing process and architectural design. The device's sophisticated engineering provides users with a seamless experience when switching between the main and secondary screens, with easy multi-tasking between games and video playback, as per Tecno.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor provides the foundation of excellent performance needed for the smartphones of today," said Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President, Corporate Marketing of MediaTek. "This chip enables TECNO to bring the PHANTOM V Fold to market with a powerful flagship experience, and we look forward to the continuation of this valuable collaboration."