Tecno Phantom V Fold first impressions: Other foldables beware?

Tecno launched their first-ever foldable smartphone, dubbed, Phantom V Fold globally, including in India, at this year's MWC. And while the world has been praising the phone for being the most affordable foldable smartphone available right now, which technically is not wrong either, does Rs 90,000 sound affordable to you? Well, not to me. But, of course, looking at the only full-fledged foldable phone available in India right now, i.e. the Galaxy Z Fold 4; Samsung's offering is priced upwards of Rs 1,50,000 in the country. This begs me to think — is the Tecno Phantom V Fold with its relatively affordable price tag worth it over the Fold 4? Well, that is something that we can only find out after a full review, but for now, I was at the Tecno launch in Barcelona, where I got to spend some time with the Phantom V Fold. Here are my two cents.

Tecno Phantom V Fold: First impressions

Since the only horizontal foldable phone that sells in India right now is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — that will be my point of reference or comparison with the Tecno Phantom V Fold. So, at first glance, you see the outer screen, which is a rather conventional one. What I mean here is that the Galaxy Fold 4 has a tall screen, and since it is a thick phone, you still can't use it as a traditional candy-bar smartphone. However, with the Phantom V Fold, I liked how the phone felt light and manageable in the hand the first time I grabbed it. While folded, it feels as if I am using a normal 6.4" phone, and also because the phone is relatively slim for a foldable. As for the specs, the front screen is a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, featuring a 32MP centre-aligned hole punch at the top. So, no cost-cutting here, which is great.

Before I talk about the inner screen, I would like to mention the rear design. Again, Tecno has used some textured sort of finish at the back of the phone, and it is definitely not leather. I mean, I could be wrong, but whatever they have used here, it gives a satisfying feeling in the hand along with a reassuring grip. There's a circular camera housing featuring three lenses — 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto and 13MP ultra-wide. Of course, in my brief time, I did not get the chance to experience the camera, so I won't be commenting on it.

Moving on to the inside, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a large 7.85" 2K LTPO AMOLED display, which honestly looks gorgeous. It is fast, it is responsive, it is vibrant, there's barely any gap between both the screens when the phone is shut and the crease is non-existent. And this is again, something that I have lately noticed with many other foldables, such as the Honor Magic Vs or the OPPO Find N2, that the crease is non-existent. However, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a noticeable crease, what it does best over all the other foldables is able to prop itself on a flat surface, even at extreme angles. Now, I am not complaining about the Phantom V Fold's hinge mechanism. In fact, the phone's hinge feels solid and every time I shut the phone, that satisfying snap is always there. But, doing something simple like propping the Tecno foldable at a 90-degree angle is just not possible. Either the phone goes flat, or it snaps shut. Now, Tecno says, the company will be providing a case that will let users prop the phone like a laptop on a table, but without the case, just know, that it is not possible.

Otherwise, in terms of display quality, as I already said, I am impressed with the vibrancy and richness on offer. By the way, on the inside also, there's a corner-aligned 16MP hole-punch camera which I believe should be okay for video calls. Tecno has also got us covered in providing the rest of the top-notch specs. Things such as a Dimesnity 9000+ SoC under the hood, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000mAh battery and most importantly, HiOS 13 atop Android 13, which the company claims has about 1000 popular apps optimised for the phone. Out of which, 90 per cent of which are optimised to work perfectly fine in multi-window and split-screen modes. Of course, tall claims, but something that I will only check first and comment on later. For now, I can say that in terms of looks and responsiveness, HiOS 13 is fine. See, honestly, I am not a fan of Tecno's custom skin, but on the big screen, I think it looked just about okay. And also, since I haven't used it much, I don't know my way around it. So, if I get the chance to review this device, I would surely like to give my detailed thoughts on the software.

Summing up, the Tecno Phantom V Fold is a bold step from a company that is still not well-known by many, especially in the premium smartphone segment. But based on the device's merits and what the company has presented here, I like the Tecno Phantom V Fold. I think, for the first attempt, the company has done a good job. Of course, the pricing was crucial, and I believe, even Rs 89,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage is a fair ask, granted the device lives up to its name. As a matter of fact, the early bird offer will let anyone purchase this phone at a starting price of Rs 79,999, which I think would be an absolute steal.