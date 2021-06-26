Tecno Phantom X with curved display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched: Specifications and features

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in the market. Techno has announced its new flagship device called Tecno Phantom X. The smartphone comes with a curved display and MediaTek Hello G95 SoC. Tecno through a Twitter post has revealed that the Phantom X smartphone will be equipped with many industry firsts. So along with a design that feels premium, the company promises many new features

Tecno has not revealed the price of the smartphone yet, but it is expected to do so in the coming weeks. If we go by Tecno's past records in India, the smartphone company has only launched budget and mid-range smartphones. However, Phantom could be launched in the premium category. The smartphone features a stunning design and will be available in colours including Monet's Summer and Starry Night Blue. So let us have a look at the key specifications of the smartphone.

Tecno Phantom X: Specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Phantom X has been launched in a single variant. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the camera, the Phantom X features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.85 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that comes with a 120-degree field of view, there is also a 13-megapixel sensor for portrait pictures. The camera also comes with Super Night View 3.0, 20x zoom. On the front, there is a 48-megapixel sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies. You will get flash along with the front camera sensors too.

In terms of the battery, the Tecno Phantom X houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the Phantom X comes with various sensors including a gyroscope, gravity sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.