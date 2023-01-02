Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Tecno Mobile's most expensive phone with Dimensity 9000 SoC launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile has launched its most expensive smartphone in India. Dubbed Tecno Phantom X2 5G, the smartphone comes with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) feature. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G also carries a big 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display, which is becoming quite common among brands like Realme and Xiaomi. Interestingly, Samsung used to offer curved displays on its flagship series but returned to flat displays in 2020. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G debuted globally last month in Dubai with the theme 'Beyond the Extraordinary.'

Tecno Phantom X2 5G price in India

As mentioned, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is Tecno Mobile's most expensive smartphone yet. It costs Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It comes in Black and Moonlight silver colours, and customers can pre-book it now on Amazon. The actual sale, on the other hand, will begin on January 9. Tecno Mobile says that 100 pre-booking and 200 offline customers will receive a free upgrade to Phantom X3 whenever the next-gen phone launches in India.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

To justify the high price tag, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a slew of eye-catching hardware. In terms of design, it looks loosely resembles Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with flat top and bottom edges and sleek sides.

It features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz Touch Sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G SoC based on a 4nm process. The same chipset powers the Vivo X80 5G.

The chipset comes paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with the option to expand the RAM memory to up to 13GB of virtual RAM. The 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage is non-expandable. The triple rear camera system on the Phantom X2 includes a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel third camera. On the front, the smartphone includes a tiny hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Other key features of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 12-based HiOS 12.0, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 5160mAh battery with 45W charging (included in the box). Due to its big size, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is quite bulky and weighs 210 grams.

