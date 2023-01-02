Tecno Phantom X2 buyers will get a free upgrade to next flagship phone from brand, here is how

Tecno has made an entry into the premium smartphone segment and introduced Phantom X2 with support for 5G. There are already well-established companies in the high-end segment and Tecno is known for selling affordable phones, so it would be pretty difficult for the brand to convince users to buy its flagship product instead of the ones offered by OnePlus or Samsung.

The company has announced that people who will buy the new Tecno Phantom X2 will get a free upgrade to the next flagship phone from brand. But, this offer is not available for everyone. Tecno has confirmed that those who will pre-book the phone will be eligible for this offer and only the first 300 customers will get it.

The first 100 pre-booking orders on Amazon and 200 on retail touchpoints will receive a free upgrade to Tecno Phantom X3 when the phone launches in India. This is a strategy that the company is following to attract new customers and get people to use their high-end offering, which otherwise might be pretty difficult for the brand because of tough competition.

The Tecno Phantom X2 is a mid-range premium phone that is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. There are no bank offers on this phone, but people can avail exchange offer to get the device at an even lower price. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is based on a 4nm process so it should be more power efficient than the previous version. This one is using the UFS 3.1 storage version instead of the new UFS 4.0 solution that we will see on new high-end phones this year.

The device might remind one of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone because of its phablet design. The back is completely different and features a triple rear camera setup in a rectangle module. There is a 6.8-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED which is protected by high-end Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The panel refreshes at 120Hz, which has become standard for premium phones.

There are no details on whether this one has an IP68 rating for protection against water. The price is around Rs 40,000, so we don't expect this one to have a high-level IP rating, just like other phones. The 5G phone is said to have a bulky design, which might make it a bit harder for people to use it with hand.

The Tecno Phantom X2 has a pretty big battery under the hood. It offers a 5,160mAh unit. The company has provided support for 45W fast charge and it is bundling the same fast charger in the retail box. This one also doesn't have support for wireless charging, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21 SE. The back camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. People who are skeptical about the camera performance of this phone can check out its review on YouTube.