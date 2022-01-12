Tecno Pop 5 LTE entry-level smartphone with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6,299

Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched the Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone in India. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is available in a single configuration of 2GB RAM paired with 32GB default storage. The handset also has microSD card support for storage expansion up to 256GB.

It is the first device under the brand's Pop lineup. The smartphone is up for sale at an introductory price of Rs. 6,299 and will begin shipping from January 16. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE features a 6.52 inch dot-notch display with an HD+ resolution, 480 nits brightness, and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The punch-hole display offers 1600 x 720 pixels resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 2 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A25 processor paired with 2GB of RAM.

There is a water drop notch on the top and a slightly thicker chin at the bottom. The smartphone comes with a dual-tone back panel housing a rectangular camera module. It is also IPX4 certified splash-resistant.

Under the hood, the Pop 5 LTE is powered by MediaTek's octa-core 12nm Helio A25 processor. The smartphone boots Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box with HiOS 7.6 skin on top. The smartphone has an IPX2 Splash Resistant design.

In the camera department, the Pop 5 LTE sports a dual rear camera setup with an 8 megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a dual flashlight on the back. In front, there is a 5 megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes in Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, and Turquoise Cyan colour options. Tecno Pop 5 LTE features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. It comes with support for 14 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, and more.

The ultra affordable smartphone from Tecno comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS, 4G LTE, and more.

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE can be purchased on Amazon. as Amazon Specials starting 16th January 2022.