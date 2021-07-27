Tecno Pova 2 India launch date set for August 2, to be available on Amazon

Tecno is gearing up for the launch of Tecno Pova 2 in India. The device will be launched via Amazon on August 2. Amazon has also created a microsite for the launch that reveals this smartphone's design and key specs. As per the listing, Tecno Pova 2 will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC, a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 7000mAh battery.

The smartphone has already been launched in the Philippines, so other details about this smartphone are also available. As far as the design of Tecno Pova 2 is concerned, the smartphone features a plastic panel with a distinct looking pattern on the rear. Apart from this, the smartphone sports a rectangular camera module with Tecno Pova branding. On the other hand, the device gets a centred punch-hole camera on the front.

The Teno Pova 2 will sport a 6.9-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Further, the device will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 12nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. While the RAM and storage variants are yet to be revealed, it's likely that the device will ship with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pova 2 will get quad rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and other two 2-megapixel depth sensors. Whereas on the front, it sports an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a massive 7000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top. The smartphone will bring support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack in terms of connectivity.

Tecno will reveal the pricing of this smartphone on August 2. However, we know that Tecno Pova 2 was launched at PHP 7,990, which converts to Rs 12000 roughly. Quite similarly, specced Tecno Camon 17 was launched at Rs 12,999 in India a couple of weeks ago. Keeping that in mind, we expect the device to be priced between Rs 10,000 to 12,000 in India.