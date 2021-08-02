Tecno Pova 2 with 7000mAh battery, quad-cameras launched at Rs 10,999

Tecno Pova 2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,499. At its price, the new addition to the Pova series of affordable smartphones by Tecno aims to offer smooth processing along with ample power backup to users.

For this, the new Tecno Pova 2 comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery. Other interesting features include an FHD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad camera setup.

Here is a look at everything that the new Tecno smartphone has to offer.

Tecno Pova 2 price and availability

Tecno has launched the new Pova 2 at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the base variant. This includes 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage capacity. There is a 6GB RAM option with 128GB storage which will retail for Rs 12,999.

The company has also announced an introductory offer wherein the smartphone will be available for Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The introductory price will be available for a limited time only.

The device will go on sale on Amazon from August 5, midnight and will be available in three colours - Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

As for its specifications, the new Tecno Pova 2 will sport a 6.95 FHD+ display with a 2K+ resolution and a 180Hz Touch sampling rate. It will also sport a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 386 PPI pixel density and 480nits brightness.

The device will be powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G85 processor that comes with an in-built Hyper Engine gaming technology and a Mali-G52 GPU. Other than the memory options mentioned above, the smartphone comes with gaming features including Game Space 2.0, Game Voice Changer and System Turbo 2.0.

Optics on the Pova 2 are taken care of by a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Features enabled by this rectangular camera module include 2K QHD time-lapse, eye autofocus, video bokeh, slow motion and more.

At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and dual front flash. In addition, the camera supports Face Unlock 2.0 as a biometric authentication setup to unlock the phone. There is also a side fingerprint sensor that can be used to accept calls, take pictures and dismiss alarms.

The biggest highlight of the Tecno Pova 2 is its 7,000mAh battery that supports 18W dual IC fast charging through its Type-C port. The company claims a 46 days standby, 233 hours of music playback and 49 hours of calling time with the massive battery.