Tecno Pova 5G smartphone may launch in India at under Rs 20,000

Tecno has begun its advent in the 5G smartphone category by unveiling the Tecno Pova 5G. The phone was showcased last week, following which the CEO of Transsion Holdings revealed the launch timeline and pricing details. In an interview, he said that the Tenco Pova 5G would launch in the third or fourth week of January. And its pricing will be set between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20000. At this price, Tecno Pova 5G will compete with the likes of Lava Agni 5G, iQOO Z3 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The Tecno Pova 5G has a distinct rear panel with a bunch of design elements. There's a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular module. While at the front, there's a centred punch-hole display. The volume rocker and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner are placed to the right. At the bottom, there lies a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Tecno Pova 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali G68 GPU.

Tecno offers this device in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Pova 5G sports a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel sensor and an AI Lens. While at the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone has 3GB of virtual RAM and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Tecno claims that the provided battery will offer 775 hours of standby time, 55 hours of talk time, and 11 hours of gaming.

Tecno plans to step into the smartphone accessories market in the coming time. The company will release TWS, speakers, and a smartwatch in 2022, the company CEO Mr Talapatra said. He added that the speakers would be available in January. While the watch will be released in Q2 2022 and will cost less than Rs 5000.