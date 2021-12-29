Tecno Pova 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 6000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Tecno has been on a launching spree. After launching a couple of phones in the Spark series, Tecno has now unveiled the Pova 5G. The smartphone has been unveiled in Nigeria. The Pova 5G is the company's first 5G phone. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, it features a 50-megapixel camera, 18W fast charging support and more. Apart from that, the smartphone features a punch-hole display and a 6000mAh battery.

Tecno has so far launched only budget and entry-level smartphones in the market. The smartphone company had recently unveiled the Spark 8 Pro in the Indian market at only Rs 10,800. We can expect the Tecno Pova 5G to be launched in India in the budget segment. So lett us have a look at the specifications and the expected price of the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 5G: Expected price and availability

Tecno Pova 5G has been launched in Nigeria at NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,500), as per reports by Phonecorridor. The price is for the single 8GB variant the phone comes in. The Tecno Pova 5G will be available in multiple colours including Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue. Another report by Gizmochina states that the smartphone has been introduced with a price tag of of $289 (roughly Rs. 21,600).

Tecno had launched the 4G variant of the smartphone in India earlier this year. The smartphone was priced at Rs 9999 for the 4GB+64GB storage. The 6GB variant on the other hand was launched at Rs 11,999.

Tecno Pova 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pova 5G features a 6.95-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels. It comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 389ppi. The screen to body ratio is 82.8 percent.

The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Tecno Pova 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. For connectivity, the smartphone includes Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.