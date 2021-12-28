Tecno Spark 8 Pro set to launch in India on December 29: What to expect from new budget phone

Last week, Tecno, the well-known Chinese cell phone producer, presented the Tecno Camon 18 in India. Now, Tecno Spark 8 Pro is going to be launched tomorrow i.e. December 29.

Last month, the handset was launched in Bangladesh in two different colour options. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Other highlights of the handset include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The landing page of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro phone has gone live on Amazon India. The 6GB RAM with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. model is available at BDT 16,990 (approx. Rs 15,000) in Bangladesh. The same model can retail for around Rs 15,000 in India. However, so far, no official information has been revealed about the pricing in India.

(Tweet Screenshot)

It sports a 6.8-inch show that delivers a Full HD+ goal of 1080 x 2460 pixels. In addition, the screen has a poke hole score that houses the forward-looking camera. Tecno Spark 8 Pro's Indian variant will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is also confirmed to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixels Al lens. The cameras will be improved for better low-light execution and selfies.

It sports an 8-megapixel selfie and video-calling camera. This smartphone will come with a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs on Android 11 OS, with HiOS v7.6 on top.

For security, it has a side-confronting finger impression scanner. Other connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor.

In related news, Tecno recently launched TECNO Spark 8 with a 6.56-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and 2 GB RAM. In addition, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a backup of 65 days in standby mode on a single charge.