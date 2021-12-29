Tecno Spark 8 Pro with 48-megapixel camera launched in India at Rs 10,599

Tecno today launched a new budget phone in India. The Spark 8 Pro is the successor to the Tecno Spark 7 Pro, which was launched in India back in May 2021. After announcing Tecno Spark 8 Pro in Bangladesh last month, the company has announced the same for the Indian market as promised.

Tecno a couple of days ago, did tease that the upcoming smartphone has support for 33W fast charging support. The "superfast charger" is expected to deliver a charge of 85% of the battery capacity in just one hour. For comparison, the vanilla Spark 8 comes with a disappointing 10W charger.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box. Tecno Spark 8 Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD+ DoT Notch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There is also an option for the users to expand the internal storage up to 256GB with the help of a micoSD card.

It sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixels Al lens. The cameras will be improved for better low-light execution and selfies. There is an 8-megapixel selfie and video-calling camera in the front. The smartphone will come with a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Connectivity aspects of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It is powered by a large 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro debuted in Bangladesh with a price tag of BDT 16,990 (approx. Rs. 14,700) for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, Tecno Spark 8 Pro can currently be purchased on Amazon Specials starting December 29 at a special launch price of Rs. 10,599 for a limited period only.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, "The latest Spark 8 Pro has been designed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of India of always wanting the best of everything. Another exciting news is that an even more stylish version of SPARK Go 2021, Spark Go 2022 will be available on Amazon.in starting from 29th December 2021."