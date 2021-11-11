Tecno Spark 8 with MediaTek Helio G25 processor launched in India

A new version of the Tecno Spark 8 smartphone has been launched in India. The new smartphone is a slightly overhauled version of the Spark 8 that arrived in India in September. On November 10, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled the 3GB RAM with a 32GB onboard storage variant in the country.

As mentioned, this newly launched model of Tecno Spark 8 has some minor differences from the original Spark 8. It has an affordable price tag of Rs. 9,299. The new Spark 8 is equipped with an Helio G25 Gaming Processor for a faster and smoother gaming experience as well as an 8-megapixel front camera in a water drop notch with dual flash that renders flawless and sharp selfies. The Helio G25 gaming SoC clocks at 2.0GHz.

The tweaked version of the Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 720×1,612 pixels resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The smartphone has narrow bezels, and a rectangular module with rounded edges that houses dual camera sensors, quad-LED flash, and even a fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Spark 8 features a dual rear camera setup, It sports a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with quad-LED flash and AI lens. It is loaded with features such as AI Beauty, smile shot, AI portrait, HDR, AR Shot, time-lapse, panorama, slow motion, among others.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 8 include dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and microUSB. It packs a 5000 mAh battery. The storage can further be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple colour options. It boots Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 custom skin out of the box. Tecno Spark 8 measures 164.82 × 76.05 × 8.85 mm and there is a HyperEngine technology that the company claims to provide a seamless gaming experience. SPARK 8 3GB variant supports all major Indian local languages to help one communicate freely.