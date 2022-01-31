Tecno Spark 8C entry-level smartphone with Android 11 (Go Edition) launched

Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark 8C smartphone, the latest model in Tecno's Spark 8 series. It is the brand's fifth smartphone under the Spark 8 series. It had first announced the Spark 8 in September 2021, followed by the Spark 8P, 8 Pro, and the Spark 8T.

The new Tecno Spark 8C comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. It has a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) OS and HiOS 7.6 skin.

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 8C is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The Tecno Spark 8C features a dual rear camera setup at the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an AI lens and an LED flash unit. In the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with a selfie flash. This module also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The Spark 8C supports photography features such as the bokeh effect, AI scene recognition, panorama, HDR mode, AR stickers, and 1080p time-lapse photography. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

The Tecno Spark 8C includes DTS stereo sound, a waterdrop style display notch, DTS surround sound, and NFC support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Tecno Spark 8C price is yet to be announced. However, the phone has been listed on the company's site in Nigeria and Thailand. We can expect the smartphone to be available for under Rs. 15,000 in India upon its launch.

The smartphone has been launched in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colours.