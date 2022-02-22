Tecno Spark 8C with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at Rs 7499

The Tecno Spark 8C has made its debut in India. It is an entry-level offering that starts at Rs 7,499. The phone is offered in a single configuration and in four different colour options. Tecno Spark 8C sports a rectangular camera module on the rear that holds dual rear cameras and a capacitive fingerprint scanner. At the front, there's a dewdrop notch display along with a flash. The selfie flash is rarely seen on smartphones these days, so it is nice to see the feature on this phone.

The Tecno Spark 8C succeeds the Tecno Spark 8 launched in India last year. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 480 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Tecno powers this device with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The device gets 3GB of RAM which is increased up to 6GB via Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature. As for storage, it gets a single 64GB option which is expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD.

The phone is equipped with an AI-powered dual rear camera system including a 13-megapixel main camera and another QVGA sensor. Whereas at the front, it gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The rear camera brings features like 1080p time-lapse and 120fps slow-motion video recording. Additional features include AI Beauty 3.0, Wide Selfie, Portrait mode, and HDR.

The Tecno Spark 8C sports a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time and up to 53 hours of calling time on this device. It brings connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the device is IPX2 certified and brings support for fingerprint scanning and face unlock features.