Tecno Spark 8T teased, may launch in India soon

Tecno, the affordable smartphone brand is gearing up to launch another new smartphone in India. Last month, the company launched the updated version of one of its smartphones, Tecno Spark 8 in India.

It is now all set to launch a new device in India, called the Tecno Spark 8T. Tecno has officially teased this new smartphone launch in the Indian market through its Twitter account but has not yet revealed the date of launch.

The teaser poster shared by the brand reveals that the phone will come in a Blue colour option, along with others. Tecno Spart 8T is the successor to Tecno Spark 7T that debuted in June this year. It also reveals a dual-camera setup. Volume rockers and power buttons are at the right edge.

Amazon has also published a page to confirm the exclusive availability of the phone on the retailer. This listing reveals the full photo of the phone confirming the design. It also reveals another colour variant of the smartphone.

(Image)

The Tecno Spark 8T will retain a large square camera module housing two sensors, an LED flash, and an oblong-shaped fingerprint scanner. However, the upcoming Tecno Spark 8T key specifications remain unknown at the moment, however, we can expect it to come with upgraded features compared with

Back in September, the company had launched the Tecno Spark 8 and Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The 2 smartphones feature Helio G85 SoC, a triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Spark 8 Pro has a triple rear camera setup in the rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Spark 8 Pro also comes with support for 33W fast charging.

The Tecno Spark 8 on the other hand offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display. On the back, it features a 16 megapixel primary sensor paired with an AI lens whereas, on the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone runs Google's Android 11 (Go edition) operating system with the company's own HiOS v7.6 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.