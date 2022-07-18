Tecno Spark 9 launched in India, offers up to 11GB RAM support under Rs 10,000

Tecno Spark 9 has been officially official in India. The smartphone comes in one variant with 6GB RAM (5GB virtual RAM support) and 128GB of internal storage. This makes the Spark 9 the first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to come with up to 11GB RAM support. The smartphone comes in two colour options: Infinity black and sky mirror.

Considering the price, the Tecno Spark 9 goes against the likes of the Redmi 10A, the Realme C31, the Poco C31, among others. The Tecno Spark 9 will go on sale for the first time on July 23 on Amazon. This means the smartphone will be a part of new launches during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Tecno Spark 9 comes packed with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a teardrop notch. It features support for an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel dual-camera setup paired with an LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM, with support for 5GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and there's a charger in the box. The Tecno phone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS-powered speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Also read: | iQOO 9T 5G colour options, design confirmed ahead of India launch

Also read: | OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G camera comparison: Check photos and you decide

Also read: | DSLR and mirrorless cameras to buy for around Rs 50,000