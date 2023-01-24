TECNO Spark Go 2023 with 5000 mAH battery launched under Rs 7000 in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno Mobile has launched another budget smartphone in India under its ' Spark Go ' series. Dubbed as TECNO Spark Go 2023, the phone features 5000 mAh battery with a Type-C charger which is rare in budget smartphones under Rs 7000. In addition, the phone also houses a dual ring camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Tecno has introduced the new edition to its Spark Go series as a budget phone with camera, long-lasting battery life and fast charging support as the key features. The company is also highlighting the 6.56 inch HD IPS display for better visual quality with a fingerprint sensor at back for extra security, claiming Tecno Spark Go 2023 as the ultimate choice in the entry-level smartphone segment.

Let's take a look at TECNO Spark Go 2023 price and availability in India and its key features.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 price and availability in India

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is one of the most affordable smartphones offered by Tecno. It costs Rs 6999 for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model which can be expanded up to 256GB. It comes in three colour options- Nebula Purple, Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is available for sale in retail stores from January 23, 2023.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 specifications

Tecno is offering a slew of features in TECNO Spark Go 2023 to make it one of the top contenders in the entry-level smartphone market. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 20:9 screen aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits peak brightness and is water resistant with IPX2 rating.

Under the hood, the TECNO Spark Go 2023 is powered by Helio A22 2.0 GHz CPU and runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12. The smartphone has a sole variant offering 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant which can be expanded up to 256 GB.

For pictures, Tecno is boasting its dual ring camera setup which houses 13--megapixel primary camera with dual flashlights. For selfies, the phone offers a 5-megapixel camera with dual micro slit flashlight.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 also comes with inbuilt sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass and fingerprint sensor on back.

For Power the Spark Go 2023 houses 5000mAh battery with upto 32 days standby. To charge, the phone supports a type C 10W charger. As for connectivity TECNO Spark Go 2023 is a 4G phone and supports 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity.