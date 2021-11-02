Tecno Spark7T, Spark Camon and get others get massive discounts on Diwali, check out the deals

Smartphone company Tecno is offering scores of deals on its smartphones for Diwali. Tecno is known for making budget phones and during the sale, it will offer deals on smartphones including the Spark 7T, Tecno Spark 7, Spark Go, Camon 7, Pova 2 and more. The deals include bank offers, cashback and coupons. Buyers with RuPay, ICICI and Kotak cards can also enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount on a variety of products.

"With Diwali spirit around the corner consumers all over India can buy this amazing range of smartphones for gifting their loved ones to make this Diwali extra special. The new offers are valid on select Tecno products such as its unique all-around experience packed SPARK series, which is known for its best-in-class design, display, camera and overall smartphone experience in the affordable segment," the smartphone company said in a statement.

Tecno phones across all price points are selling at discounted rates. The deals can also be availed on Amazon, across brand Tecno's popular smartphones such as SPARK 7T, SPARK7, SPARK GO 2021, CAMON 17 and POVA 2. So check out the deals here:-

—Tecno Spark 7T (4+64GB) is being sold at Rs 8,499. The original price of the smartphone is Spark 7T is Rs 10,999. Additionally, the buyers will also get upto 10 per cent off on RuPay, ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI.

— Tecno Spark 7 is available for Rs 7499 on Amazon. The discount is inclusive of Rs 200 coupon. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 8,999. Additionally, the buyers will also get upto 10 per cent off on RuPay, ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI.

— TECNO SPARK GO 2021(2+32GB) is available for Rs 6999, which includes a coupon of Rs 300. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 8,999. Additionally, the buyers will also get upto 10 per cent off on RuPay, ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI.

— Tecno Camon 17 is available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon during the Diwali sale. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 15,999. Additionally, the buyers will also get upto 10 per cent off on RuPay, ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI transactions.



