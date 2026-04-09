Teenage coder to Y Combinator: Harshita Arora’s rise from Saharanpur to Silicon Valley

India-born entrepreneur Harshita Arora has been elevated to General Partner at Y Combinator, marking a significant milestone in her journey from a self-taught teenage coder to one of the youngest decision-makers at the startup accelerator.

Announcing the move, Y Combinator said, “We're excited to welcome Harshita Arora as YC's newest General Partner! She started coding at 13, built and sold her first app as a teenager and later co-founded AtoB (YC S20), a Series C company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry, now serving 30,000+ fleets, and became YC’s youngest Visiting Partner. Now she's bringing that experience to support YC founders.”

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Arora, who spent the past year as a visiting partner, said the transition felt like a natural progression. “The last ~1 year as a visiting partner at YC has been a lot of fun. I got the opportunity to work with some of the smartest and most optimistic builders. Super excited to join as a GP!” she said.

The last ~1 year as a visiting partner at YC has been a lot of fun. I got the opportunity to work with some of the smartest and most optimistic builders. Super excited to join as a GP! https://t.co/hihOJEitL3 — Harshita Arora (@aroraharshita33) April 6, 2026

Early start, unconventional path

Arora’s entry into technology came early. She began coding at 13 and, within two years, chose to drop out of school to pursue it full-time. At 16, she built a crypto portfolio management app that was later acquired after being featured by Apple.

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Her early work earned national recognition. In 2020, she received the Bal Shakti Puraskar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible,” Modi had said at the time.

Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup! :-) https://t.co/8KKzTaRnMR — Harshita Arora (@aroraharshita33) January 24, 2020

Reacting to the honour, Arora wrote, “Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup!”

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Building AtoB and breaking into fintech

Originally from Saharanpur, Arora later moved to San Francisco on an O-1 visa and co-founded AtoB in 2019 along with Vignan Velivela and Tushar Misra.

The company, which YC described as “often described as ‘Stripe for Trucking,’” focuses on financial infrastructure for the US trucking ecosystem. “Today, AtoB is a Series-C stage company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry… it offers fleet cards, instant payouts, and modern financial tools, serving over 30,000 fleets across the US,” YC said. The startup was previously reported by Forbes to be valued at around $800 million.

Interestingly, AtoB emerged after an earlier startup idea fell through. According to YC, Arora first approached the accelerator with a different concept that was “killed by Covid.” She pivoted, despite having “zero background in trucking or payments,” and built what would become her flagship company.

From founder to investor-operator

At YC, Arora is expected to work closely with founders, drawing from her experience of building in unfamiliar sectors and scaling a fintech startup.

“She brings deep fintech and infrastructure experience, a founder's instinct for product, and the perspective of someone who's been building companies since she was a teenager,” YC said.