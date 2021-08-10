Teens getting Apple AirPods for taking first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, sadly not in India

To encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the authorities in Washington are offering teens expensive gifts. If you live in Washington DC and have not taken your first Covid-19 vaccine dose, now is the time for you to take the jab. The Mayor of Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser, had announced that the teens would get Apple AirPods free with their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. If they get luckier, they can also get a scholarship worth $25,000 or an iPad after receiving their first dose.

A report by Hill, Mayor Muriel Browser announced that people who take their first dose will be rewarded with Apple AirPods, Gift cards, and scholarships. In a tweet, Bowser said, "Starting today at 10 am, DC youth (12-17) who get vaccinated at Brookland MS, Sousa MS and Johnson Ms will receive AirPods with their first shot and chance to win a $25000 scholarship and iPad, headphones."

If you are a student, you would only be eligible for the rewards if it is your first Covid-19 vaccine dose You must take your parent or legal guardian along with you to the vaccination centre. And to claim the prize, you must carry your school ID, DC one cards, kids ride free card, report card or proof of enrollment. Notably, one parent will only get one gift card per child receiving their first dose.

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is the only way you can slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The vaccine reduces the severity of the illness However, no vaccine maker has claimed that a vaccinated individual will not get infected. People can still get the virus, but it wouldn't be as severe and the need to get hospitalised will be reduced.

DC has come with an interesting way to lure young people to get their doses. Other American states including Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio are also rewarding people for taking the first dose against Covid-19.