Telecom operators were better prepared during second wave of Covid-19, Jio helped reduce network congestion

Telecom companies or operators were better prepared during the second wave of Covid-19 as they acquired a variety of spectrum bands during the period. This helped them manage more of their network estates, as per the latest Speedtest report. The report noted that median download speeds increased from 8.52 Mbps in the first quarter of 2021, to 10.44 Mbps in the second quarter of 2021, while 4G Service hit 96.0 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, up from 93.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.

The report further noted that Jio showed the "starkest improvement in network performance over the past year." In March 2021 Jio acquired spectrum in the 800, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands, across 22 circles for better coverage and capacity spectrum to support its 4G LTE service. This increased its overall spectrum footprint by 55 per cent and included a number of contiguous blocks of spectrum for Jio. Jio's median download speeds increased from 5.96 Mbps in March 2021 to 13.08 Mbps in June. Its upload speed also saw considerable improvements.

The report notes that even though the additional spectrum Jio acquired in March helped ease congestion on its 4G-LTE network, new spectrum catering to 5G use is critical for the continued growth of the sector and to improve consumer experience.

5G can operate over a wider range of spectrum frequencies than LTE. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to allocate a wide band of 275 MHz of spectrum in the 3.3-3.6 GHz range (C-Band), which will offer much greater capacity than existing spectrum used for LTE services, SpeedTest noted.

India's 4G Consistency score has also improved. As of June 2021, 64.5 per cent of 4G users in India could expect to achieve download speeds in excess of 5 Mbps, the speed required to stream HD video content, up from 52.9 per cent in March. Trials for 5G have started in the country as Airtel has started to roll out 5G-ready network equipment and Jio is testing its own 5G open RAN solutions in several cities.

The report speculates that even though there is some delay in the wide rollout of 5G network in India when compared to other countries, it will be beneficial as it will lead to a reduction in the cost of network equipment as well as 5G devices, which would become more available. The report noted that the prices of 5G smartphone devices have already reduced since the technology launched and the trend is likely to continue. The collaboration and partnerships of companies like Jio and Google will further help in the launch of such devices, indicating there will be a pre-installed user base that operators can target from day one of launch.



