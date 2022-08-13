Telegram CEO Pavel Durov blames Apple for not being able to roll out new updates

Popular messaging app Tc The company CEO Pavel Durov took to his Telegram channel to call out Apple's obscure review process which is not letting them roll out a new update that would change how people access themselves in messaging. He further explained that the update has been stuck in Apple's review process for two weeks.

"The only thing that we find discouraging is that we are often unable to distribute the new versions of Telegram due to the obscure 'review process' imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies. For example, our upcoming update — which is about to revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging — has been stuck in Apple's 'review' for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple," Durov noted in his Telegram channel.

Durov further criticized Apple saying that if one of the top ten apps was treated this way by Apple, how will other smaller app developers survive?

"It is not just demoralizing: it causes direct financial losses to hundreds of thousands of mobile apps globally. This harm goes on top of the 30 per cent tax Apple and Google take from app developers — which, according to them, is supposed to pay for the resources needed to review apps," Durov added.

Earlier in June, Telegram rolled out premium subscriptions for users. The new update brought along some interesting updates like doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management and a lot more. Telegram will also let non-premium users allow some premium features without charging them any money.

Telegram allows non-premium users to upload sizes up to 2GB. However, with the launch of the premium subscription plan, users can now send up to 4 GB files enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio. The extra large documents can be downloaded by both premium and non-premium users.



