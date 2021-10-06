Telegram gained 70 million users when WhatsApp and Facebook went down

WhatsApp's loss is Telegram's gain. WhatsApp recently suffered a massive outage globally which latest for more than six hours but the entire duration that WhatsApp was down, Telegram added 70 million users. Along with WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram also went kaput for almost six hours on Monday evening. The social media giant has blamed a faulty configuration change for the outage that affected over 3.5 billion users across the globe. While Facebook's outage might have incurred losses for the company, its rivals Telegram and Signal surely had a field day.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reviled that the messaging app added 70 million users when Facebook and WhatsApp went down. "I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users. That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time," Drove wrote on its Telegram channel.

Telegram recently garnered more than 1billion downloads and had 500 million active users. Not only Telegram but Signal also witnessed an onslaught of users when WhatsApp became non-functional for hours. The messaging apps saw an uptick in users when WhatsApp's new privacy policy were under constant scrutiny. Telegram and Signal were deemed to be safer options as compared to WhatsApp.

With services down for hours, web users started realising that this time it was something severe that hit Facebook. Many people speculated that Facebook has been knocked offline by a cyberattack, or maybe a disgruntled Facebook employee has messed up the company servers. However, people more familiar with how the internet works correctly identified that the problem was with Facebook's DNS servers and BGP (the local peering network that Facebook uses).

The interesting part about the glitch was how it made Facebook servers, including the servers for Facebook.com, vanish from the internet. These servers refused to even receive a ping via TRACERT. The extent of the outage was so severe that even Facebook executives could not assess the glitch because the security systems acted as a hindrance. All the electronic doors and locks reportedly stopped responding. As a result of which, Facebook employees had to force their way into their server room in Santa Clara. The security badges of the engineers had become non-functional due to the outage because of which they had to barge in like intruders, the New York Times report. Interestingly, the Facebook employees were forced to use other messaging apps like Discord to communicate with their fellow team members.



