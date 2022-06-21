Telegram Premium brings faster download speed,voice to text conversion and more

Popular messaging app Telegram has launched its premium services. Although Telegram will not charge users for existing features, users will get some interesting features like doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management and a lot more. Telegram will also let non-premium users allow some premium features without charging them any money.

Talking about its new Premium plan, Pavel Durov noted on its Telegram channel, "After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option. That's why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first.

Here are some of the features that will be available to the Telegram Premium users.

4GB uploads

Telegram allows non-premium users to upload sizes up to 2GB. However, with the launch of the premium subscription plan, users will now be able to send 4 GB files enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio. The extra large documents can be downloaded by both premium and non-premium users.

Faster Download speed

One of the key reasons why you should buy the Telegram Premium is the download speed, which has gotten faster.Premium subscribers will be able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed. You can access everything in your unlimited cloud storage as fast as your network can keep up.

Doubled limits

Another highlight of the Telegram Premium is the doubled limit. Premium users will get increased limits for almost everything in the app. Subscribers can follow up to 1000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats to the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers.

Voice to text conversion

With Telegram Premium , you can turn voice messages into text if you do not want to listen to them but want to know what they say. You can rate transcriptions to help improve them.

Animated profile pictures

Animated profile pictures are something we haven't seen before in any messaging app. Telegram is the first to achieve this feat. The profile videos of premium users will be animated for everyone throughout the app including in chats and the chat list.