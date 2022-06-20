Telegram Premium subscription service announced, to offer filing sharing up to 4GB and more

Telegram has announced a new premium subscription service for its users. The company has announced that it now has over 700 million users on the platform. Telegram Premium will offer exclusive features, including faster download speeds, larger file-size uploads, etc.

A report by TechCrunch states that the base Telegram Premium plan will cost about $4.99 per month. The Indian pricing details remain unknown. Telegram is expected to announce the same in the coming days.

Coming to the exclusive features, Telegram Premium will let users send files up to 4GB in size. Currently, users can send files up to 2GB in size. All users, whether they have a subscription or not, will be able to download large files, even those larger than 2GB.

The new Telegram Premium subscription service will also provide users with faster download speeds. The company's blog post states that users will be able to access everything in their unlimited cloud storage "as fast as the network can keep up."

In addition to this, Premium users will be able to follow up to 1,000 channels and create up to 20 chat folders with each having 200 chats. Users will also be provided with new chat management tools. For example, users can enable an option which will show all unread messages instead of all chats or open a custom folder whenever they open the app.

Telegram Premium users will also be able to pin up to 10 chats in the main chat list and save up to 10 favourite stickers. Users will also be able to send stickers with full-screen animation, which will be visible to the user at the other end, even if they don't have a premium subscription. Telegram will keep updating these stickers on a monthly basis.

Subscribers will also be able to write a longer bio with a link. Users will also be able to reserve up to 20 public t.me links and use animated profile videos. They will also get a premium badge that will appear next to their name on the chat list. Lastly, Telegram Premium users will have an ad-free experience on the platform.