Telegram rolls out Voice-to-text for Video messages, Topics in Groups and other features 

Telegram has rolled out a bunch of interesting updates for Android and iOS users. The messaging app has rolled out a voice-to-text video message feature.However, the feature is limited to the Premium users only. Apart from the voice to text messages feature, Telegram has rolled out Topics for Groups, which can be enabled by group admins in group settings. Several interface driven updates for Android, iOS and desktop apps have also been released.



"I feel particularly excited about today's Telegram update. It adds topics to large groups, transforming these linear chats into slick mobile-friendly versions of good old Internet Forums.Ironically, the very first popular internet service I built around 20 years ago was also an Internet Forum – a message board for students of my university, which eventually grew into the biggest student portal in the region," Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO and Founder said.

Topics in Groups

The Topics in Groups feature acts as individual chats within the group which supports their own shared media and notification settings. Using this feature, the group members will be able to chat on any topic of their interest, using all their favourite features like polls, pinned messages and bots.

This feature has been designed specifically for large groups, adding new ways to customize their chats and promote discussion.

Voice-to-text for Video Messages

The Telegram Premium users were able to convert voice messages to text. However, with the new update, the Premium members can convert any video messages to text. This will allow premium users to get an instant text transcript.

Collectible Usernames

Telegram has also rolled out a new feature called "Collectible Usernames", which allows the user to assign multiple collectible usernames to each of their accounts and public chats. "The ownership of collectible usernames is secured by TON, a fast and scalable blockchain network. They can be bought and sold through a new platform called Fragment, enabling a simple and secure way to acquire and exchange valuable Telegram domains.Collectible usernames work just like standard usernames, they appear in Global Search results and have their own links that can be used outside of Telegram: username.t.me and t.me/username," the blog read.





