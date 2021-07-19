A group of researchers at the Royal Holloway, University of London recently found security flaws in the Telegram messenger app. The researchers found vulnerabilities in Telegram that could be used to manipulate bots on the app. They also found code in the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of Telegram, which could allow attackers to extract plaintext or readable form from encrypted messages.The researchers noted that even though Telegram offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) through a feature called secret chats, the cloud chats are not encrypted by default.

The researchers in their paper have also noted that the vulnerabilities spotted gave an adversary the chance to reorder messages saying that it can allow the hackers to manipulate Telegram bots. The messaging app uses cloud chats to control several automated bots. Telegram's cloud chat has a vulnerability that allows "enemy on the network" to "sort" messages. For example, if a user sends the message "I say yes", "all pizzas", "I say no to all crimes", "all crimes", the attacker is me. You can sort them by saying "yes" to crimes and "no" to all pizzas.

They however said that they did not know of any examples of this vulnerability being exploited, but said they could use it to manipulate Telegram bots. Cloud chat on the platform is also used to control some automated bots, and such sorting allows an attacker to manipulate the behavior of these bots. The report states that such an attack would need to be carried out by a significant adversary, such as attackers backed by a nation-state.

Telegram has released a blog noting that the latest versions of the apps contain changes that no longer threaten a user's chats. "The latest versions of official Telegram apps already contain the changes that make the four observations made by the researchers no longer relevant. Overall, none of the changes were critical, as no ways of deciphering or tampering with messages were discovered," the company stated in the blog post.

The apps which have end-to-end encryption turned on by default, for example, WhatsApp and Signal, protect the contents of a chat from any third party seeing them. Other than the sender and the receiver, not even the message company is able to see those chats. However, apps like Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Instagram require users to enable secret chats separately to keep their chats encrypted. The IT rules published earlier this year give law enforcement agencies the power to demand that platforms trace the 'first originator' of any message. The new rules may require the messaging platform to break the encryption, thus putting the privacy of a user in question.