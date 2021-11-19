Telegram to launch sponsored messages soon, company says it will not show ads in private chats

Messaging platform Telegram is working on Sponsored messages that are currently in test mode. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, on his channel, noted that these messages will be unlike the messages on WhatsApp, which use personal user data, even if the messaging platform does not display ads. Further, sponsored messages on Telegram will only be visible to users in large public one-to-many channels with over 1000 subscribers and will be limited to 160 characters.

"Sponsored Messages are based solely on the topic of the public channels in which they are shown. This means that no user data is mined or analyzed to display ads, and every user viewing a particular channel on Telegram sees the same sponsored messages," Durov noted. He further emphasised that there are no ads in private chats or group chats on Telegram. "If you use Telegram as the messenger that we launched in 2013 you will never see a sponsored message. Sponsored messages can't appear in your chat list, private chats, or groups," he noted.

Durov noted that user data will not be used to target ads and that the company prioritises protecting user data. He said that unlike other apps Telegram does not use private data to display ads. He said that users will be more "ad-free" on Telegram than they will be on WhatsApp. "WhatsApp already shares user data with advertisers even though they don't show ads themselves. On Telegram, however, advertisers will never get your private data. Besides, if you use Telegram the way you use WhatsApp, you will never see a single ad," he noted.

Durov said that Telegram is working on improving the ads that are already on the platform as some admins of the one-to-many channels on Telegram already post ads in the form of regular messages.

Durov noted that once the sponsored ads are fully launched, and allow Telegram to cover basic costs, the platform will share the ad revenue with the admins of the channels where the sponsored messages are displayed. Earlier this month, Durov had announced that Telegram is working on a subscription model that will let users disable ads on the messaging app. He didn't reveal the pricing of the service but said that it will be "an inexpensive subscription".

Earlier this year in July, WhatsApp Messenger noted that it would not enforce its updated privacy policies until the Personal Data Protection Bill came into force and that the new privacy policies were on hold. Shortly after that, the government of India proposed the draft PDP Bill on data protection which is reportedly India's first law on the protection of personal data. However, the law is likely to be implemented in a phased manner.



