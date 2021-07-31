Telegram will now let up to 1000 people join video call

Popular messaging app Telegram has announced a new slew of new features. As per the new developments, Telegram will now let up to 1000 people join a group video call and also allow users to send video messages. Not only that, Telegram has now enabled screen sharing with sound to all video calls, including one-on-one calls — and much more. Telegram has witnessed an uptick in users ever since WhatsApp got under the scanner for its new confusing privacy policy. Telegram and other messaging app Signal were deemed safer by most WhatsApp users.

Telegram said that it wants to keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call. Therefore, the company has allowed around 1000 participants to join the video call whereas 30 users broadcast video from both their camera and screen. The feature would be particularly useful for online lectures, seminars and even online concerts with many participants.

Video Messages

Telegram has updated its video messages feature. Telegram says that video messages are a quick way to check in or share your surroundings without adding another video to your gallery. You can simply tap on the recording button in your chat box and send it to your contacts. The video will not be saved to your gallery.

"To record a video message, tap the microphone icon in the message bar to switch from voice message recording to video. Press and hold to record, then tap the camera icon to switch back. Audio from your device will keep playing as you record, so you can now sing along to your favourite songs or reply without pausing your podcast. Additionally, recording with your rear camera lets you pinch to zoom in and capture things at a distance or add a dramatic effect (eerie music not included)," Telegram said in the blog.

Video Playback speed

You can now change the playback speed of videos sent to you through Telegram. The media player on the app now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. So this can be used to either fast-forward the calls or watch videos in slow motion.

To change the video playback speed, tap on the three dots on Android or three horizontal dots on iOS when watching a video on full screen. Android users can also press and hold the 2X button when playing voice or video messages to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed.

Sharing screen with sound

Telegram will now let users share screens on one-on-one calls on their devices when broadcasting in any video call. So if you are watching a film, you can share your screen and watch the movie with your friend.

"When switching on video during any call, you can swipe to choose a camera or share your screen instead — and use the video preview to make sure that everything is perfect before going live," Telegram said in the blog.