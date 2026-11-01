Temple pre-orders go live! Deepinder Goyal says wearable outperforms Apple Watch in internal study

"Temple pre-orders open now," Goyal posted on X, directing interested buyers to the company's website, temple.com, or its mobile application.

The launch attracted enough traffic to temporarily disrupt the website, prompting Goyal to post another update. "Too much traffic on https://temple.com - we are trying to get on top of it. Orders are working on the app though," he wrote.

Temple pre-orders open now. Order at https://t.co/hi9q1VXygW, or from the app at https://t.co/GlZlv9KAH9 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026

He subsequently confirmed that the issue had been resolved, saying, "Website is back on now."

Temple is a head-worn wearable designed to monitor physiological signals, including changes in blood flow. Unlike conventional smartwatches and fitness bands worn on the wrist, the device is attached near the temple using an adhesive.

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Read More: Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable costs ₹85,000: What it tracks and how to pre-order

Temple's first batch is being offered through a made-to-order model, with each device manufactured after an order is placed.

Goyal had previously indicated that deliveries would take approximately three months from purchase.

Early-access listings have indicated a price of around Rs 85,000, including a lifetime subscription, although the company had not formally confirmed the final retail price in the information accompanying Sunday's announcement.

Temple vs Apple Watch: What Goyal's internal study claims

Earlier on Sunday, Goyal shared findings from a white paper based on an internal study comparing Temple's heart rate tracking performance against five flagship wearable devices.

"At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes," he said. "And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR)."

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Goyal argued that accurate heart rate measurement remains a challenge for wearable devices, particularly during high-intensity exercise. "You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most," he said.

According to Goyal, the team benchmarked Temple against five flagship wearables using a Polar H10 chest strap as the reference device. The reference strap was taped to participants' chests to prevent it from losing contact during intense exercise.

"To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second," Goyal explained.

At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR). You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second. All the other leading wearables were well behind Temple in our study. Apple Watch Series 12 came closest. Temple also beat the untaped chest strap, the industry's benchmark, in zones 4 and 5. Why does Temple win? Two reasons. 1. Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life. 2. The location. Your temple sits right over a major artery, and it's the one patch of skin that doesn't clamp down its blood flow when you go hard. We tested the same sensor at four body sites. The temple was the most accurate of the four. Charts attached. Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream. More soon. The full paper and data are live right now at https://t.co/ovabS2dvnY, and an extended study by independent researchers is underway. We invite further independent replication in more conditions, and will fund it. Write to us at research@temple.com Advertisement November 1, 2026

What the comparison chart shows

The chart shared by Goyal compares mean absolute heart rate error, measured in beats per minute (bpm), at rest and across five heart rate zones.

A lower error indicates that a wearable's readings were closer to the reference measurement.

The devices included in the comparison were: Temple, Apple Watch, WHOOP MG, Fitbit Air, Garmin FR970, and Oura Ring 5.

According to the chart, Temple recorded the lowest mean absolute error across all six measurement conditions, including the two highest-intensity zones.

Temple's error remained around 1-1.5 bpm across the measured conditions, while the other wearables generally recorded higher errors.

The Apple Watch was the closest competitor overall in the company's comparison, although its error was higher than Temple's across the conditions shown.

"All the other leading wearables were well behind Temple in our study. Apple Watch Series 12 came closest. Temple also beat the untaped chest strap, the industry's benchmark, in zones 4 and 5," Goyal claimed.

Goyal attributed the results to two factors: the device's adhesive attachment and its position on the body.

"Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life," the CEO said.

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He also argued that the temple region provides an advantage for measuring heart rate during intense exercise. "The location. Your temple sits right over a major artery, and it's the one patch of skin that doesn't clamp down its blood flow when you go hard. We tested the same sensor at four body sites. The temple was the most accurate of the four," he said.

According to Goyal, accurate heart rate tracking could improve several other measurements and insights generated by the device. "Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream. More soon," he added.

Independent research underway

Goyal said Temple had published its full paper and supporting data on temple.com/science. He also announced that an extended study involving independent researchers was underway.

"We invite further independent replication in more conditions, and will fund it," he said, asking interested researchers to contact the company.